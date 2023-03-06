Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Jupiter Wellness Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:JUPW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,158. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

