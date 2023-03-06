Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Jupiter Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Jupiter Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAQC. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

