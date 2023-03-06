Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $204.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $146.12 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $1,503,696. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after acquiring an additional 409,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

