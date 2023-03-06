Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,408,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.81. 36,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $162.06 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

