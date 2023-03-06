J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Raised to GBX 270

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.49) to GBX 213 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.00).

J Sainsbury stock traded up GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 265.93 ($3.21). The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 272.20 ($3.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.71.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

