IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $478,600.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80.

On Monday, December 19th, Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,879. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,231,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,847 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

