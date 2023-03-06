Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Itron by 345.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after acquiring an additional 689,990 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $36,741,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 35.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.