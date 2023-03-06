Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Down 0.0 %

ITRI opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares in the company, valued at $9,335,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.