iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

