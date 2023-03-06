iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.09. 3,912,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,323,141. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

