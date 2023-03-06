iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.33

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.33 and last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 268629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

