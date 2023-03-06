iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $293.04

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $293.04 and last traded at $288.50, with a volume of 1060094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $288.66.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average of $268.55.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.