iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 425,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,686. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

