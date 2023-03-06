iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IGSB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 2,758,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

