Investors Buy Large Volume of QuantumScape Put Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 36,968 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 25,614 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 130,648 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 130,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,481 shares of company stock worth $5,493,566. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,727,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 22.91. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 5.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

