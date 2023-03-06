Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Down 7.8%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) shares were down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 325,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 376,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $509.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 6.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after buying an additional 223,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Interface by 73.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 146,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

