Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Position Lifted by Phoenician Capital LLC

Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. makes up approximately 4.6% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Phoenician Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Inter & Co, Inc. worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 5.3 %

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. 122,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.