Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.71

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 141021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $930,380.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $930,380.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,659 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,875 in the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.