Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.71

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 141021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Intapp Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $930,380.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $930,380.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,659 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,875 in the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

