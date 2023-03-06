Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.7 days.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFCZF stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $143.80. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06. Intact Financial has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $157.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

