Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 959,600 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inspirato by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter valued at $2,975,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 266,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.55. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.