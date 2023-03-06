Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells 50,280 Shares of Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 111,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.