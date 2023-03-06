Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells 50,280 Shares of Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 111,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.