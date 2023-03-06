Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $2,496,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,305,064 shares in the company, valued at $911,818,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.69. 947,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,923. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in PTC by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PTC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.