Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Sells 6,414 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 106,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

