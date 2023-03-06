Insider Selling: Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Insider Sells £754,050.91 in Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) insider Paul Young sold 323,627 shares of Kitwave Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £754,050.91 ($909,920.25).

Kitwave Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of LON KITW opened at GBX 255 ($3.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £178.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kitwave Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135.28 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 256.46 ($3.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

