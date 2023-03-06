Insider Selling: Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Sells 10,965 Shares of Stock

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) insider Paul Alloway sold 10,965 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $15,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXX remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 67,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,948. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FIXX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 60.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

