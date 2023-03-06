Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells 4,850 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,327.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,405,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

