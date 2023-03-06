Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 11,349 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56.
Castle Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 177,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,967. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $47.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
