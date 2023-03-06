Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 3,914 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34.

Avantor Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,405,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

