Insider Buying: Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Insider Acquires £13,988.09 in Stock

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) insider Teté Soto bought 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £13,988.09 ($16,879.56).

Shares of LON:VID opened at GBX 935 ($11.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. The company has a market cap of £435.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,640.35 and a beta of 0.79. Videndum Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 884.93 ($10.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,062.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,202.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,842.11%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

