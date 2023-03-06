Insider Buying: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Buys 149,587 Shares of Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison bought 149,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 817 ($9.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,222,125.79 ($1,474,750.56).
Andy Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Andy Harrison bought 78,960 shares of SEGRO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 812 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £641,155.20 ($773,687.94).
- On Monday, February 20th, Andy Harrison bought 115,379 shares of SEGRO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,198,760.94).
Shares of SGRO traded up GBX 3.27 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 817.27 ($9.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 822.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 822.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70.
SGRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 975 ($11.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.58) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,061.33 ($12.81).
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
