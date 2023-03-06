Insider Buying: Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE PGRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 905,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,642. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -193.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

