Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IPXHY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 67,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,051. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Inpex has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

