Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells $46,040.00 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

