Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells $46,040.00 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00.
Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.
