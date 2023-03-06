Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 2.22% of Ingersoll Rand worth $389,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

IR stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 491,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

