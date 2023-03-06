Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Infobird Stock Performance

IFBD opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

