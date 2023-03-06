Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Infobird Stock Performance
IFBD opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.59.
Infobird Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infobird (IFBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.