IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0801 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $71,485.86 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

