Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHCPF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Inchcape from $1,035.00 to $1,085.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inchcape in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IHCPF remained flat at C$10.00 during trading on Friday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of C$8.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.00.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc engages in automotive distribution and retail. It sells the following automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, and Subaru. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and United Kingdom.

