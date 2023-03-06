Immutable X (IMX) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $597.69 million and $36.05 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

