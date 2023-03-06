Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Immunovant Stock Up 0.4 %

IMVT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,860. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,525.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

