Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Position Increased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 1.68% of Immunic worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 123.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic Company Profile

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 856,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84.

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.