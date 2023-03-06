IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,000 ($24.13) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($19.97) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of LON IMI traded up GBX 58.83 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,640.83 ($19.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,467.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,325.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,641 ($19.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,076.92%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

