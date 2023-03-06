Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.