IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IBEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IBEX by 96.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IBEX by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,626. The firm has a market cap of $506.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. IBEX has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

