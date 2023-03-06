IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IAC by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.38 on Monday. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $107.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

