I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of IMAB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 308,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

