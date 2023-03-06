Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 914,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 380,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,364. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $461.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

In other news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.