Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$7.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

