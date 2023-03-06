Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.76. 3,575,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

