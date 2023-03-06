Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HMN opened at $36.72 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -524.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $271,968. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

