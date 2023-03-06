Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. 679,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

